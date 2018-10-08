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How Fragrances Affect Your Nervous System
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52 views • October 08, 2018
According to Rose Marie William, author of the Townsend Letter for Doctors and Patients (2004), when the fragrance reaches your brain, it can begin to cause all sorts of neurological changes. It can instantly affect your blood pressure, your pulse, and your overall mood. Many people also report a sedative effect, while others begin to feel stressed or anxious.
Learn More: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/how-fragrances-affect-your-nervous-system
Learn More: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/how-fragrances-affect-your-nervous-system
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