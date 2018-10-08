© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mouth Bacterias And The Mouthwash Myth
Follow
0
Share
Report
57 views • October 08, 2018
While it is true that most mouthwashes can kill oral bacteria, this benefit does not come without significant harm. One major problem is that mouthwash cannot discriminate between good and bad bacteria--compromising the bacterial balance inside your mouth. This can leave your mouth unprotected and lead to periodontal disease.
Continue Reading at Energy Matters LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/mouth-bacterias-and-the-mouthwash-myth-1
Continue Reading at Energy Matters LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/mouth-bacterias-and-the-mouthwash-myth-1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.