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The Netherlands, the EU and the killing of journalists
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281 views • October 08, 2018
This week a third high profile journalist in the EU was brutally slaughtered. All these reporters worked on stories exposing mindboggling fraud within/by the EU a/o its leading people. Credible suspect are never produced in these kind of cases. The Netherlands is leading the crackdown by the EU against 'wrong reporting' with is -by them- commonly called 'fake news'. Connecting the dots: is The Netherlands instrumental in the killings of journalists in the EU?
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