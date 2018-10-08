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The Left Is Now Mad at Satire
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16 views • October 08, 2018
"This week there's been a big outrage over a friend of mine Allie Beth Stuckey... there's been an outrage over satirical videos. We found this comical at NRATV because this happens to us all the time." —Dan Bongino
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