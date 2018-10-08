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Maxine Waters' and the Left's Extinction Burst of Behavior
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22 views • October 08, 2018
"Here we go again with Maxine Waters. 'Americans should be in the streets screaming for Trump's head.' We're now making decapitation analogies again. What is this the French Revolution... the left is in the midst of an extinction burst of behavior." —Dan Bongino
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