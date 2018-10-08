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Blue Wave Of Liberal Tears Have Arrived
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765 views • October 08, 2018
Feminist protesters gathered outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Building in D.C. to cry and sing songs about their perceived oppression following the announcement of the sentate's vote in favor of confirming Kavanaugh.
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