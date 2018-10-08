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SpaceHistory ... 2017 Feb ... Bruce Swarz ... Industrial Installations & Haze On The Moon
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9 views • October 08, 2018
The surface at ground level both Sinus Iridum and the North side of the Moon behind Mare Frigoris ON THE MOON. What is causing this haze or growth like material we see on the surface of the Moon. Is it natural? Or is it Alien? Human? Inhabited or not? Sinus Iridum is mainly composed of pyroxene-rich basalts with olivine abundance increasing with time.
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