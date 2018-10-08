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Wolfgang Halbig - Two Cops Discuss Sandy Hook
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167 views • October 08, 2018
To Support Wolfgang, send donations to:
Check or Money Order made out to:
Sandy Hook Justice
25526 hawks run lane
Sorrento, FL 32776
Phone: 352-729-2559
Email: [email protected]
Links discussed in this recording:
Sandy Hook - Whole City Got FREE Houses: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbyChF2rNY8
Ramola D. Reports (Resource for Targeted Individuals): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrcQ5JFUqWnniYozQhGnRhQ
Creative Commons CC BY-NC-SA 4.0
Email: [email protected]
Check or Money Order made out to:
Sandy Hook Justice
25526 hawks run lane
Sorrento, FL 32776
Phone: 352-729-2559
Email: [email protected]
Links discussed in this recording:
Sandy Hook - Whole City Got FREE Houses: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbyChF2rNY8
Ramola D. Reports (Resource for Targeted Individuals): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrcQ5JFUqWnniYozQhGnRhQ
Creative Commons CC BY-NC-SA 4.0
Email: [email protected]
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