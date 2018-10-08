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Pres. JFK's Secret Society Warning Speech (excerpts) [mirrored]
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60 views • October 08, 2018
PUBLIC DOMAIN AUDIO RECORDING from John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, part of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA)
This video is a mirrored copy of excerpts of "JFK Secret Societies Speech (full version)" posted 24 Oct 2012 on MrMnmn911 channel on YouTube.
- EXCERPTS IN THIS VIDEO: 0:00-0:16; 6:36-8:03; 9:55-10:57; 15:59-18:26; and 19:05-19:38
- URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdMbmdFOvTs
This video is a mirrored copy of excerpts of "JFK Secret Societies Speech (full version)" posted 24 Oct 2012 on MrMnmn911 channel on YouTube.
- EXCERPTS IN THIS VIDEO: 0:00-0:16; 6:36-8:03; 9:55-10:57; 15:59-18:26; and 19:05-19:38
- URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdMbmdFOvTs
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