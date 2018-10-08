© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3rd Heaven Authority & the Lion’s Army - Battle for the Soul of a Nation
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • October 08, 2018
Live from Las Vegas. Prophetic wisdom about America in the days ahead. Las Vegas pastor/prophet Mike Thompson shares more of his Oct. 4th vision, and the spiritual battle for the soul of a Nation. Plus related 3rd heaven encounters. Biblical & relevant.
The Lion of the tribe of Judah has prevailed! (Rev 5:5)
The Lion of the tribe of Judah has prevailed! (Rev 5:5)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.