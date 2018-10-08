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CAN TRUMP STOP THE VACCINE DEATH & DAMAGE BY BIG PHARMA’S TYRANNY?
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1182 views • October 08, 2018
The Mom Street Journal’s Lori Gregory joins Infowars reporter Rob Dew to discuss President Trump’s agenda as it relates to vaccines, Big Pharma, and healthcare. Is he being impeded by Cabinet officials like Vice President Mike Pence, or Deep State elements not to address this critical issue?
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