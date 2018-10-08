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PhysGeog ... 2018 ... Underground Civilizations of the Earth!
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44 views • October 08, 2018
in 1963, a simple home renovation in the town of Derinkuyu led to an extraordinary discovery when a cave wall was opened, revealing a passageway to an underground city 10s of thousands of years old and more than 280 feet deep. It is mind blowing and it is just one example of Hidden Knowledge of a Civilization that could not live on the Ground level of the Earth.
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