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Patient With Parkinson's Walks Again After Just 5 Days of Treatment at The Biosanctuary
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95 views • October 08, 2018
Genita M. Mason, Medical Director of The Bisoanctuary Interviews Mel, a Patient w/ Parkinson's Who Could Only Drag His Right Leg And Use It As A Prop To Move His Left Leg Forward Walks After Just 5 Days of His 7 Day Treatment Package at The Biosanctuary - Includes interview!
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