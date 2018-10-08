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#RedPillReligion: Max & Heidhrūn, Heathen of the Free Folk
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7 views • October 08, 2018
Support http://RedPillReligion.com. Heidhrun is a Nordic Pagan (she prefers the term Heathen) and a member of the Free Folk. She’s also a fan of Aristotle and Natural Law. Come join us as we get to know her religion and her story.
Links referenced:
Odin Crucified
https://notendur.hi.is/haukurth/norse...
Links referenced:
Odin Crucified
https://notendur.hi.is/haukurth/norse...
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