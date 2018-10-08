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Keeping the Love flowing during challenging times part 2 - Waitaha Grandmother Kirar
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6 views • October 08, 2018
Sharing Her from a lifetime of traveling this world in all its settings and experiences sheds loving light and nurture for all those on this journey within themselves. We are all destined for going Home. Home is within. Home is where Love is our self Souvereign place of freedom and peace. There are many struggles on our path of returning to Love within deeply and wholly and we wish that her sharings may enstrengthen you with courage and self determination to walk this path of yours in grace.
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