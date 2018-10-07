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BANNED VIDEO: George Soros Interview 1998
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312 views • October 07, 2018
A five minute introduction to the man trying to destroy America (his words, not mine.) He owns, Obama, Clinton, Brock, and 1,000 other politicians. He wants to destroy the US Dollar and reap the benefits as he has in MANY other countries. It is what he does. Destroy people to exploit wealth and make money. No social conscience whatsoever. He called Obama his "biggest disappointment".
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