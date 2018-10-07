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Capel Green - Official Trailer # 2 [2019] Rendlesham Forest (Bentwaters) UFO Incident Movie (Sci-fact not Sci-Fi)
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18 views • October 07, 2018
On the 37th anniversary of the Rendlesham Forest Incident, Indigo Transmit Films were proud to release the latest, extended trailer for a new feature length documentary due for release in Spring 2019.
Capel Green is a feature length documentary film concentrating on the life of Larry Warren, original military witness and whistle-blower in the famous Rendlesham Forest Incident, also known as the Bentwaters Incident.
What took place in December 1980...?
Described as "Britain's Roswell"!
Capel Green is a feature length documentary film concentrating on the life of Larry Warren, original military witness and whistle-blower in the famous Rendlesham Forest Incident, also known as the Bentwaters Incident.
What took place in December 1980...?
Described as "Britain's Roswell"!
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