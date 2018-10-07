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Dispensational Sense
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23 views • October 07, 2018
10/7/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
Liberals Love the Sermon on the Mount Because It Pushes a Passive Church, "Going Along to Get Along," Rather Than the Church Militant Spotlighting Sin in the World and Everyone's Need for a Saviour. Also, the Infusion of Gnosticism into Judaism and Christianity.... Bible: Matthew 15:24
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Liberals Love the Sermon on the Mount Because It Pushes a Passive Church, "Going Along to Get Along," Rather Than the Church Militant Spotlighting Sin in the World and Everyone's Need for a Saviour. Also, the Infusion of Gnosticism into Judaism and Christianity.... Bible: Matthew 15:24
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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