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Lindsay Lohan Attempting To Traffick Children
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56 views • October 07, 2018
Lindsay Lohan on an Instagram stream, decides to try to persuade a homeless family in Moscow to come stay at a hotel,
by bribing with food and a bed. She gets knocked down after saying, "I'm a child trafficker" by the mother as they run away.
A really strange thing to see but here it is, edited from original by me.
Recorded on or about September 29th 2018
by bribing with food and a bed. She gets knocked down after saying, "I'm a child trafficker" by the mother as they run away.
A really strange thing to see but here it is, edited from original by me.
Recorded on or about September 29th 2018
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