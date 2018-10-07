© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bongino Gives Cornel West a Lesson on Socialism
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • October 07, 2018
"He tries to describe 'democratic socialism' as self-determination. Has Cornel West cracked a book about what socialism is? Socialism is the exact opposite of self-determination... Private property. The ability to have a job and work for a wage is not socialism." —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.