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Trump's SCOTUS Pick Will Be An Exceptional Person
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4 views • October 07, 2018
"The president promises 'an exceptional person will be chosen.' The president's pick will cement that 5-4 majority on the court for generations. It's the number-one reason why we voted Donald Trump into office—for this moment. I am sure President Trump will not disappoint his strongest and most engaged base: members of the NRA." —Grant Stinchfield
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