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Bongino: Senator Dickie Durbin Puts Dems in a Bind Over Supreme Court
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20 views • October 07, 2018
"Our friend Dickie D–Senator Dickie Durbin from Illinois– a known far-left liberal gun-grabber and rights-grabber as well, they're already preemptively out with the talking points that blocking the Supreme Court pick is more important than red state Dems getting reelected." —Dan Bongino
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