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Feinstein Fails To Stop Trump and Kavanaugh. Will Soros Demand Her Life For Her Failure? She Sure Looks Fearful.
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16 views • October 07, 2018
George Soros funded the Kavanaugh slander, and Feinstein took the ball and ran with it. Now she has to answer to the man who poured in millions of dollars to create the lies with the CIA, who no doubt provided technical expertise and intel to Feinstein.
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