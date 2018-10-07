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A Groundbreaking Message to The World and Beyond March 22, 2017
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14 views • October 07, 2018
1) Final preparations are ongoing and being made for Humanity to Return Home – this includes “All of God's Children!” You have once and for all been freed from all separation, a lack of anything which was a “creation of the mind and fear.” Clearly all of you have exhausted this experience to the outermost degree. Yet, there are those amongst you who have chosen to remain in the fear, refusing to awaken and will therefore continue to experience ... read more shorturl.at/imBFP
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