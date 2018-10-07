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Feminists Accost Pregnant Conservative Reporter
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595 views • October 07, 2018
At the 'No Kavanaugh' protest in Washington D.C. a group of so-called feminists gan-up on Infowars reporter Millie Weaver. They shout 'shame' at her face for not being progressive and 'shame' at her belly for being pregnant.
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