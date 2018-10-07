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Will New Voters Swing The Midterms Red?
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658 views • October 07, 2018
At a recent Trump rally in Johnson City, TN Infowars Reporter Millie Weaver interviews attendees about whether they plan to vote in the midterm elections. Many Trump supporters expressed that they will be voting for the first time this midterm election which could indicate a historic turnout at the polls this November.
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