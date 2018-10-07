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Protesters Declare Mexico First
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91 views • October 07, 2018
At Donald Trump's rally in Johnson City Tennessee a group of Immigration protesters disrupt the rally while waving a Mexico flag. Infowars Reporter Millie Weaver interviews the group of protesters after they were removed from the event. When asked if they believe in America first or Mexico first some of them declared Mexico first and advocated for open borders.
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