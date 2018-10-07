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Humor Me - #3 - Public Speaking with Novocaine
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23 views • October 07, 2018
Here's another Impractical Jokers stunt. The team has a rule that if one of them is a "loser" for not successfully following through with a task...they are assigned a "punishment" task. It's funny to us (and them) but it can be embarrassing and humiliating for them to get through it. It's all is good fun.
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