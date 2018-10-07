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TERROR OF THE COMMUNIST STATE!
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104 views • October 07, 2018
WE HAVE JUST SUFFERED THROUGH THE DEBACLE HISTORY MAY TERM THE “KAVANAUGH KLUSTERHUMP” DURING WHICH THE INCREASINGLY STRIDENT AND VICIOUS AMERICAN BORN PHILOSOPHICAL OFFSPRING OF THE COMMUNIST TYRANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR “TERROR” IN THE USSR IN THE EARLY 20TH CENTURY SHED THEIR CLOAKS OF CIVILITY AND DECLARED ALL-OUT WAR ON THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION, THE RULE OF LAW AND ANY WHO WOULD RESIST THEM.
AVRAHAM & ELEONORA SHIFRIN TELL THEIR STORIES AND WARN THAT IT COULD BE COMING TO AMERICA.
AVRAHAM & ELEONORA SHIFRIN TELL THEIR STORIES AND WARN THAT IT COULD BE COMING TO AMERICA.
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