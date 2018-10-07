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iOS Users Rejoice Over Infowars Web App
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950 views • October 07, 2018
While at a recent Trump rally in Johnson City, Tennessee Infowars reporter Millie Weaver runs into iPhone users frustrated by not having access to the new Infowars app. Luckily, Millie was able to show them how to add the Infowars Web App to their home screen enabling them to have access, once again, to Alex Jones and Infowars!
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
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