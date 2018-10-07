© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zombie Science: More Icons of Evolution (Part 1) 10-6-2018 by Paul Giem
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • October 07, 2018
We are looking at the book "Zombie Science: More Icons of Evolution" by Jonathan Wells, starting with chapters 1 & 2 of the book. The book discusses memes that have been figuratively killed in "Icons of Evolution: Science or Myth?", but continue to move as if they are still alive in textbooks.
1. Wells, J. 2017. Zombie Science: More Icons of Evolution. Seattle: Discovery Institute Press.
2. Wells, J. 2000. Icons of Evolution: Science or Myth? Washington, DC: Regnery Publishing.
1. Wells, J. 2017. Zombie Science: More Icons of Evolution. Seattle: Discovery Institute Press.
2. Wells, J. 2000. Icons of Evolution: Science or Myth? Washington, DC: Regnery Publishing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.