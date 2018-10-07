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Lunar Objects Appear & Vanish On The Line Of Light & Darkness
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38 views • October 07, 2018
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Oct 6, 2018
music intro artist id Kevin Macleod goto Incompetech.com for his entire collection of music.
As the moon phase progresses, we can see it advancing by watching the line of darkness move across the surface of the moon... Revealing High & elevated surface objects like appearing out of nowhere. As that line of light progresses,.
Thanks for the ongoing support everyone...
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Oct 6, 2018
music intro artist id Kevin Macleod goto Incompetech.com for his entire collection of music.
As the moon phase progresses, we can see it advancing by watching the line of darkness move across the surface of the moon... Revealing High & elevated surface objects like appearing out of nowhere. As that line of light progresses,.
Thanks for the ongoing support everyone...
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
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