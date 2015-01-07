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Heavy Thunderstorm Part 2 7-1-15
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0 view • October 07, 2018
Frequent Lightning and torrential rain!
After the complex of thunderstorms moved through our area, we ended up receiving 1.9in in under an hour! We received some more heavy rain overnight and we ended up with a total of 2.4in of rain! The heavy rain this time around was only 30 seconds or a minute downpour.
GAB: @TheDeadmanRules
After the complex of thunderstorms moved through our area, we ended up receiving 1.9in in under an hour! We received some more heavy rain overnight and we ended up with a total of 2.4in of rain! The heavy rain this time around was only 30 seconds or a minute downpour.
GAB: @TheDeadmanRules
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