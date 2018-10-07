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Kavanaugh Confirmed, Soros Loses!
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2587 views • October 07, 2018
As Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins took the floor. The minions of George Soros’ moveon.org screamed their misbegotten demands of Collins and her key vote for the nomination of embattled Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.Democrats have signed onto a mad billionaire and his obsession with disrupting the political process of the people's government.
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