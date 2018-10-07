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Hey New World Order God's Gonna Strike You Down
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221 views • October 07, 2018
This Music Video tells a story about what is really happening behind the curtain.
It features the Parody I produced for a fellow patriot Pod Caster as the back ground music.
A rewrite of the song God's Gonna Strike You Down by Johnny Cash, and yes I am a fan!
This has segments from Faces Like the Suns "Age of deceit' video
Check out the full version
It features the Parody I produced for a fellow patriot Pod Caster as the back ground music.
A rewrite of the song God's Gonna Strike You Down by Johnny Cash, and yes I am a fan!
This has segments from Faces Like the Suns "Age of deceit' video
Check out the full version
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