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Noticed How Nice (Warm) Its Been Lately? Wonder Why?
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42 views • October 07, 2018
These are the most important videos I post, yet get some of the lowest views. If you don't understand what's happening to the planet and try to help, whatever else you're interested in is soon going to be meaningless.
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