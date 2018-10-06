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Democrats Move Goal Posts Again After FBI Investigation
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924 views • October 06, 2018
The left has opened a fresh can of crazy amongst the vestibules of a broken Congress. The left Raging with Alinskyite zea, pushed a negative hard and deep enough in order to break through into its counterside.
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