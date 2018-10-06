© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who Is Christine Blasey Ford Really?
Follow
0
Share
Report
1813 views • October 06, 2018
The Socialist/Democrat piranhas and their secret weapon to derail the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have angered scores of average Americans. Meanwhile the media parades Kavanaugh's accuser around as if she is just an average citizen.
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.