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🔴 Podcast Quickie! KAVAVNAUGH CONFIRMATION & BLASEY FORDS VOICE!
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4 views • October 06, 2018
A quick update on the Kavanaugh confirmation and a #RANT about Blasey Fords insane affected vocal-fry voice!!
I'm taking action and heeding the words and passion of our General #AlexJones and Captain #OwenShroyer, and going into the 3D world to Red Pill the masses. We are the #INFOwarsArmy and #WeAreAllAlexJones!
Twitter-
@Deplorabletodd
&
@RedPilledgenius
#KavanaughConfirmation #RedPill #MeToo #INFOwarsArmy
I'm taking action and heeding the words and passion of our General #AlexJones and Captain #OwenShroyer, and going into the 3D world to Red Pill the masses. We are the #INFOwarsArmy and #WeAreAllAlexJones!
Twitter-
@Deplorabletodd
&
@RedPilledgenius
#KavanaughConfirmation #RedPill #MeToo #INFOwarsArmy
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