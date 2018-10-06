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The Kavanaugh Psyop
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2049 views • October 06, 2018
Only Alex Jones and Infowars could see the clear and present danger being telegraphed by the Deep State in regards to the roller coaster Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearing. The prediction that Kavanaugh would have a slew of accusers was obvious to the folks at Infowars.
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