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Alex Jones Daily Show Thurs. 02-16-2017
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3 views • October 06, 2018
mainstream news stil playing clips of globalists and how they against Trump and how he going to bring down the US and the Economy even after all Trump has accomplished in his 1st 100 days.....
News on how pedophiles are being brought down already; also The beginning of the Russian narrative of collusion....parts of Trumps latest speeches are also shown......
News on how pedophiles are being brought down already; also The beginning of the Russian narrative of collusion....parts of Trumps latest speeches are also shown......
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