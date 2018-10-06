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Trump Slays Globalist Slave System
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1311 views • October 06, 2018
President Trump recently called out the globalists at the United Nations. Like throwing a pail of water on the wicked witch of the West. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has lashed out in desperation. Making, what could be,her last stand for globalism.
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