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Joanna Ross: Quantum Entangling with Universal Unity, Feb 14, 2017
Galactic Connection
Galactic Connection
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Joanna Ross is an intuitive visionary, an esoteric teacher, an author, a radio host, and an ambassador for New Earth. Her childhood experiences with ET contact were re-awakened after bearing her first child, an experience that was followed with 'soul-wrenching dreams'. These ignited her present path to exploring the infinite interconnecting threads in our infinite universe and her mission relating her discoveries through a variety of mediums.
Read more: shorturl.at/hnuET
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ascensionenergetic clearingnew earthalexandra meadors5th dimensional consciousnessinner temple of lightjoanna rossuniversal unity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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