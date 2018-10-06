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Joanna Ross: Quantum Entangling with Universal Unity, Feb 14, 2017
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10 views • October 06, 2018
Joanna Ross is an intuitive visionary, an esoteric teacher, an author, a radio host, and an ambassador for New Earth. Her childhood experiences with ET contact were re-awakened after bearing her first child, an experience that was followed with 'soul-wrenching dreams'. These ignited her present path to exploring the infinite interconnecting threads in our infinite universe and her mission relating her discoveries through a variety of mediums.
Read more: shorturl.at/hnuET
Read more: shorturl.at/hnuET
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