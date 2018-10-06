© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth!
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • October 06, 2018
What is the biblical definition of "truth"? Where does "truth" come from? What can we know is "truth"? Are Christians today seeking "truth"?
Find out on Holy Impact Ministries LIVE "7th Day Sabbath" broadcast with Pastor Scott Velain!
Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Find out on Holy Impact Ministries LIVE "7th Day Sabbath" broadcast with Pastor Scott Velain!
Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.