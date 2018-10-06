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Tim Berners-Lee: The next Web of open, linked data
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34 views • October 06, 2018
TED
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAuUUnT6oDeKwE6v1NGQxug
Published on Mar 13, 2009
http://www.ted.com 20 years ago, Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web. For his next project, he's building a web for open, linked data that could do for numbers what the Web did for words, pictures, video: unlock our data and reframe the way we use it together.
http://www.twitter.com/tednews
https://www.facebook.com/TED
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAuUUnT6oDeKwE6v1NGQxug
Published on Mar 13, 2009
http://www.ted.com 20 years ago, Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web. For his next project, he's building a web for open, linked data that could do for numbers what the Web did for words, pictures, video: unlock our data and reframe the way we use it together.
http://www.twitter.com/tednews
https://www.facebook.com/TED
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