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The Washington Clown Show
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10 views • October 06, 2018
The Kavanaugh hearing turned in to a literal Clown show featuring the Communist Democrats! Dianne Feinstein was the lead Clown with all of her cohorts grand standing like the Fools they are!
See Ass Clown University for more of High Profile Clowns http://www.assclownuniversity.com
See Ass Clown University for more of High Profile Clowns http://www.assclownuniversity.com
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