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Dr.Simeon Hein: Crop Circles and Remote Viewing - Feb 7, 2017
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13 views • October 06, 2018
Alexandra hosts Dr. Simeon Hein in this fascinating and far-ranging interview.
Simeon is a sociologist by training, but has transcended his academic training by extended research into a plethora of paranormal phenomena, especially remote viewing and crop circles. Simeon offers a variety of courses in remote viewing, which he has studied and practiced for 20 years, and offers crop circle tours in England for small groups. Links to these will be provided below.
Read more: shorturl.at/enHOW
Simeon is a sociologist by training, but has transcended his academic training by extended research into a plethora of paranormal phenomena, especially remote viewing and crop circles. Simeon offers a variety of courses in remote viewing, which he has studied and practiced for 20 years, and offers crop circle tours in England for small groups. Links to these will be provided below.
Read more: shorturl.at/enHOW
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