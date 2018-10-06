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The Evil Origins of the Chemical Abortion Pill RU-486
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5 views • October 06, 2018
RU-486 is manufactured by a subsidiary company of IG Farben, the German company that made Zyklon B, the killing agent used in the gas chambers during WWII. The abortion pill is marketed as safe and non-surgical, but it is deadly to baby and very dangerous to mother. 1 min 10 sec.
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