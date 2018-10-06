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Washington DC is FULL of the Demon Possessed
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107 views • October 06, 2018
The Principalities, Powers, Rulers of Darkness and Spiritual Wickedness in High places, Lucifer's kingdom is the controlling force behind the powerful and their minions!!
You MUST know WHO they are and Vote the Wicked OUT!
See how Lucifer's kingdom is set up here - http://www.exposingsatanism.org/principalities-powers-rulers-of-darkness-and-spiritual-wickedness-in-high-places/
Link to the full Sermon is here - http://player.piksel.com/v/t78kr8zx/c/57261
You MUST know WHO they are and Vote the Wicked OUT!
See how Lucifer's kingdom is set up here - http://www.exposingsatanism.org/principalities-powers-rulers-of-darkness-and-spiritual-wickedness-in-high-places/
Link to the full Sermon is here - http://player.piksel.com/v/t78kr8zx/c/57261
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