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Colion Noir: Welcome to Seattle
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38 views • October 06, 2018
"Welcome to Seattle, Washington. An admittedly beautiful city and state that is unfortunately also known for its not so underlying drug and homeless issue... from where I stand, the politicians and representatives of this beautiful city seem more interested in other issues, instead of addressing the issues that are right under their nose."
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